CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Football » Virginia's Mendenhall shakes up…

Virginia’s Mendenhall shakes up defensive staff assignments

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is shaking things up a bit on his staff.

Mendenhall said Monday that defensive coordinator and secondary coach Nick Howell will continue as coordinator and oversee the secondary, but former inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter will become the safeties coach. Kelly Poppinga, who shares the coordinator’s role with Howell, will now coach inside and outside linebackers.

“These adjustments provide coach Howell the opportunity and assistance to focus more of his efforts on the overall execution of the defense,” Mendenhall said in a release. “… My intent is to maximize his knowledge and experience with our defense to provide our team with the best opportunity for success.”

Additional changes include Ricky Brumfield, the tight ends coach in 2020, moving to the defensive side to coach cornerbacks while continuing as special teams coordinator, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae again instructing the tight ends, which he did for his first four years in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers finished 5-5 overall, 4-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and declined the opportunity to participate in a potential bowl game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD’s AI center striving to be connective tissue across all projects

DHS, NSA showing zero trust is more than a buzzword

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

Oversight offices see glimmers of progress in DoD, VA electronic health records

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up