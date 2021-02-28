CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Texas Tech QB indicates…

Texas Tech QB indicates he’s transferring to Michigan

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.

Bowman, who announced in January that he was entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer, wrote “Lets get to work!! #GoBlue” and posted a picture of someone in a Michigan helmet that said “I’M GOING BLUE” in the background.

Bowman threw for 1,602 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season. He played in 19 games for Texas Tech across three seasons.

Joe Milton was Michigan’s starter at quarterback at the beginning of the 2020 season, but he eventually lost the job to redshirt freshman Cade McNamara. Milton entered the transfer portal, and Bowman would give the Wolverines an experienced option, assuming he’s able to play for them immediately.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up