Radley-Hiles, 3-year starter as Oklahoma DB, enters portal

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 9:57 PM

Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, a three-year starter at Oklahoma, has entered the transfer portal.

Radley-Hiles had 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 14 passes defended and three interceptions for the Sooners. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

He scored on a 30-yard interception return against South Dakota in 2019. His interception against TCU in 2019 helped preserve a 28-24 win and launched the Sooners into the Big 12 title game.

Radley-Hiles was rated a five-star recruit by Rivals when he entered the program but sometimes was criticized by fans for on-field mistakes.

