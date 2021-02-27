CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
QBs lead ground game in Kennesaw St. win over D-II Shorter

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:49 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Bryant ran for three touchdowns and Kyle Glover ran for 87 yards and Kennesaw State overwhelmed NCAA Division II-member Shorter 35-3 on Saturday.

The Owls opened their spring season with 10 ball carriers earning positive yardage from the line of scrimmage. Kennesaw State ran it 60 times for 311 yards with all five touchdowns scored on the ground. Bryant ran it in from 4 and 2 yards and a yard out. Glover and backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy provided the other scores.

Bryant had more touchdowns running the ball than pass attempts. He and Murphy combined for 1-for-3 passing for 27 yards.

The Hawks enjoyed brief success taking the opening drive and holding the ball for 13 plays over 47 yards before settling for a 41-yard Nicholas Pope field goal for Shorter’s lone lead of the day.

Kennesaw State led 14-3 at halftime and its ground attack eventually wore down the Hawks by the fourth quarter.

