Northern Iowa shuts out YSU 21-0 as Williams scores twice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dom Williams scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Northern Iowa smothered Youngstown State 21-0 on Saturday.

Matthew Cook kicked field goals of 32 and 41 yards in each of the first two quarters to give the Panthers (1-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 6-0 halftime lead.

After a scoreless third, Williams plunged in from 2 yards early in the fourth to end an 11-play, 57-yard drive for a 13-0 lead. A little more than six minutes later, Williams crashed in from a yard out and the two-point conversion made it 21-0.

Before the end of the first half, a Penguins (0-2, 0-2) assistant coach dipped his shoulder into Panthers’ wideout Quan Hampton who ran out of bounds to stop the clock. No flag was thrown on the play.

Will McElvain completed half of his 30 pass attempts for 183 yards for UNI.

Youngstown State’s offensive woes continued as quarterback Mark Waid and Joe Craycraft combined to throw for 64 yards. The Penguins finished with 135 yards of total offense.

