Northern Arizona beats Southern Utah on final play 34-33

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 6:56 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Keondre Wudtee threw a 2-yard TD pass to Coleman Owen on the final play of the game, and Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 34-33 in the spring season and Big Sky Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks started on their 19 with 53 seconds left and were down to two seconds when they snapped the game-winning, eighth play. Wudtee completed 5 of 8 pass attempts for 48 yards during the drive and NAU moved the other 33 yards because of three pass interference calls against the Thunderbirds.

Wudtee finished 17 of 25 for 252 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Owen caught four passes for 62 yards and a score, and Stacy Chukwumezie had four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Southern Utah took a 28-27 lead on Justin Miller’s 3-yard TD pass to Landen Measom on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Thunderbirds used up 8:01 with 13 plays on their final drive that ended with Thomas Duckett running for no gain on a fourth-and-1.

Miller passed for 288 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Measom had 10 catches for 118 yards.

