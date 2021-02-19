CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Nicholls sets program record…

Nicholls sets program record for points in 87-3

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. and Kohen Granier each passed for a pair of touchdowns and Nicholls State opened the season with an 87-3 win over Division II Lincoln (Mo.) on Friday night.

It was a program record for points in a game and the largest margin of victory for a Southland Conference team since 2009.

Eight players scored on a touchdown run for the Colonels, who finished with 234 yards rushing on 42 carries.

Dai’Jean Dixon had five catches for 80 yards and a TD, Dontaze Costly caught three passes for 48 yards and two scores, and Tevin Bush had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score.

Tori Hicks ran 16 times for 71 yards for the Blue Tigers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up