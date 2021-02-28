CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Murray State gives new…

Murray State gives new coach victory after weather delay

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Preston Rice threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Murray State beat UT Martin 14-10 in a spring opener Sunday to give Dean Hood his first win as the Racers’ new head coach.

Hood has returned to the Ohio Valley Conference where he served as head coach at Eastern Kentucky for eight years (2008-15).

Murray State led 7-3 with six seconds left in the third quarter when the game was delayed for over two hours because of lightning in the area.

The Racers rode the legs of Damonta Witherspoon on a drive that led to Rice’s 2-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead with a little over four minutes left in the game.

Dresser Winn scored for UT Martin on a sneak with a minute remaining but the Skyhawks were unable to recover an ensuing onside kick.

Rice connected with a wide-open Dequan Dallas for an 83-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter one play after Don Parker’s interception of a deep pass at the Racers 7.

Parker also forced a fumble on a sack of John Bachus III in the third quarter. Sylvaughn Turner had the Racers’ other interception, also in the third quarter.

Tyler Larco kicked a 34-yard field goal for the Skyhawks in the second quarter.

The game was the first for both teams in over 460 days.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up