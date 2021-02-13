CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Football » Mets include Tim Tebow…

Mets include Tim Tebow on virus-limited spring roster

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.

A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse. He’s been invited to major league spring training each of the past four years and has hit .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed.

Despite the poor numbers, Tebow was among the 28 nonroster spring invitees announced by New York on Saturday. The majority of minor league players won’t report to camps until the big leaguers depart for opening day April 1.

Tebow, who also dealt with injuries in 2018 and ’19, said last spring that he wasn’t ready to give up on his dream of reaching the majors.

“That would obviously be something that would be special, and I think another part of the dream,” Tebow said. “Part of it’s just playing every day and enjoying it and competing, which I love. Obviously, that would be awesome. It would be a lie if I said that wouldn’t be super cool. … But I wouldn’t say it would be a success or failure if that did or did not happen.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up