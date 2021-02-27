CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Arnold passes for 223 yards, Chattanooga tops Wofford 24-13

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 3:50 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Drayton Arnold passed for 223 yards with a touchdown and guided four scoring drives as Chattanooga surged past Wofford 24-13 on Saturday.

Wofford (1-1 Southern Conference) jumped ahead 7-0 when Jimmy Weirick went in from the 2 on a keeper. Arnold evened the score late in the first half, finding Jay Gibson with a 2-yard pass. It was the first TD pass for Arnold and first TD catch for Gibson.

The teams traded scores in the second quarter with Chattanooga (1-0) grabbing a 14-10 lead with just under a minute to go after a muffed punt. Wofford mishandled a fair catch and the ball was recovered by Chattanooga’s Kohl Henke at the 3. Two plays later, Tyrell Price ran into wall at goal line, kept driving his legs and carried a would-be tackler into the end zone with him.

Leading by one after three quarters, Arnold capped a 75-yard drive with a handoff to Gino Appleberry Jr., who cut around the right s ide of the line before cutting back and charging straight ahead for the 5-yard TD and a 21-13 lead five seconds into the fourth.

The Mocs compiled 301 yards of offense to Wofford’s 199. The Bulldogs gained 148 on the ground, led by Ryan Lovelace’s 82 on 12 carries.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

