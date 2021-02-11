CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Football » AP Top 25 Podcast:…

AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pandemic could not stop some college football programs from spending millions to change football coaches.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg joins Ralph Russo to talk about the lessons learned from the 2020′s coaching turnover.

Even during uncertain times, with budgets been slashed and pennies being pinched, schools such as Texas, Auburn and South Carolina found the money to pay huge buyouts to get rid of coaches. And they did it with no expectation of making the so-called slam dunk hire. It is becoming harder than ever to lure well-established head coaches from stable situations. That leads to more seemingly risky hires.

Meanwhile, minorities are still woefully underrepresented among major college head coaches. Rittenberg and Russo discuss where the problems lie in the pipeline for minority coaches.

Plus, transfer season is in full swing. Who are some of the interesting players switching teams?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up