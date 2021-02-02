CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
2 Iowa assistant coaches leaving; lineman passes on 5th year

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 4:30 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster and offensive line coach Tim Polasek are leaving for other jobs and offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger will forego a fifth year of eligibility, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday.

Foster will take a job with an NFL team and Polasek will become offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming. Ferentz didn’t say which NFL team hired Foster. Several media reports have said he will become the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.

Foster, who has also held the position of offensive recruiting coordinator, was hired at Iowa in 2018. Polasek joined the Iowa staff in 2017.

Kallenberger started nine of 22 career games at the tackle and guard positions. He started four games at right tackle in 2020, missing two games because of injury.

