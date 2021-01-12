INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » College Football » Tyson Summers out as…

Tyson Summers out as defensive coordinator at Colorado

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyson Summers is out as defensive coordinator at Colorado after two seasons.

Summers was hired under former Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker in December 2018, and was one of the staff members retained by current Colorado coach Karl Dorrell.

Summers is due around $500,000, which could be lowered if he finds another position.

The Buffaloes allowed 420.3 yards per game and 31.7 points last season as they finished 4-2. The team lost to Texas 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl.

Before his arrival in Boulder, Summers was a defensive analyst for quality control at Georgia. Among his other previous roles were head coach at Georgia Southern, along with stints as defensive coordinator at Colorado State and Central Florida.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up