AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fires football coach Tom Herman after 4 seasons of failing to win Big 12 championship.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 2, 2021, 12:02 PM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fires football coach Tom Herman after 4 seasons of failing to win Big 12 championship.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.