Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson declares for NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 2:59 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has declared early for the NFL draft, saying he feels ready for the challenge as he tries to fulfill his lifelong dream.

Thompson announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback from Irmo, South Carolina, started 28 of 31 games and has eight career interceptions. Two of those came this season, and Thompson also forced two fumbles. He is tied for the school record with eight others with three interceptions against UAB in 2019.

Thompson allowed only one touchdown this season. He started the season opener at safety and finished his season with a one-handed interception he returned for a touchdown in a win at Vanderbilt.

He was suspended briefly from the team in 2019 following an arrest for a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that was later dropped at his girlfriend’s request.

