CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Ravens coach Jesse Minter…

Ravens coach Jesse Minter Vandy’s new defensive coordinator

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Jesse Minter from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as defensive coordinator.

Commodores coach Clark Lea announced the hiring Thursday. Minter also will coach safeties, and Ben Cauthen is the new chief of staff.

Minter spent the past four seasons with the Ravens coaching defensive backs with Baltimore making the playoffs the past three years. He was at Georgia State between 2013 and 2016 and was defensive coordinator the last three seasons. He started coaching at Indiana State in 2009 through 2012.

He played wide receiver at College of Mount Saint Joseph in Division III.

Cauthen has been Wake Forest’s video coordinator the past seven years.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After the relocation gutted its workforces, USDA research agencies struggle to rebuild

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

Congress' newest subcommittee is focusing on cyber troops and JEDI

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up