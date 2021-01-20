Oklahoma State’s Gundy among 6 in Oklahoma Sports HOF class

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will be one of six inductees into the Oklahoma Sports…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will be one of six inductees into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

The Hall of Fame made the announcement Wednesday.

Gundy, who took over at Oklahoma State in 2005, has a record of 137-67-0, and his Cowboys have made 15 consecutive bowl appearances. He was Oklahoma State’s quarterback from 1986-89 and ended his playing career as the Big 8 Conference’s career leader in passing and total offense. Before that, he was the Oklahoma Player of the Year at Midwest City High School and led the Bombers to the 1985 state title.

“As a native Oklahoman, I am humbled and honored to be included in this year’s class for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame,” Gundy said in a statement from Oklahoma State.

Roy Clymer, Stacey Dales, Dan Hays, Robert Kalsu and Gene Stephenson will join him in the class. The induction ceremony is scheduled for August 2.

Clymer was a longtime NFL and NCAA referee. He was a 14-year NFL back judge who called playoff games every year but his first. He also was a long-time NCAA basketball referee who officiated the 1978 Duke-Kentucky championship game.

Dales, a women’s basketball player at Oklahoma, scored 1,920 career points and was the 2001 and 2002 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year. She later played in the WNBA.

Dan Hays wrapped up his 33-year tenure as Oklahoma Christian University’s men’s basketball coach in 2016. He had 653 wins there and also spent five seasons coaching Northwestern Oklahoma State. His 724 wins are the most by a men’s basketball coach at a four-year Oklahoma college.

Kelsu was an offensive tackle who helped lead Oklahoma to the Big 8 Conference title in 1967. He was killed in Vietnam in 1970. An award is still given in his honor to the Sooner who displays the best character and leadership ability each year.

Stephenson, who attended Guthrie High School in Guthrie, Oklahoma, won 1,837 games in 36 years at Wichita State and led the Shockers to the 1989 national title. He has the second-most victories among major college coaches.

