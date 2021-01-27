CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
NC State adds ex-Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to staff

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 4:34 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has added former Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to its football staff.

The school announced the hiring Wednesday, saying Phillips would serve as assistant head coach and receivers coach under Dave Doeren.

In a statement, Doeren said Phillips would be “a great fit” as a recruiter and after working elsewhere with two other N.C. State offensive assistants, including coordinator Tim Beck.

Phillips had spent the past two seasons at Maryland as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, which followed stops at Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida as well as the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Those all followed his three-season run as Kentucky’s coach from 2010-12, with Phillips leading the Wildcats to a 13-24 record with one bowl appearance.

Related Categories:

