National Championship Leaders

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 6:28 PM

Schools with most national championships in the Associated Press college football poll:

Eleven

Alabama — 1961, 1964-65, 1978-79, 1992, 2009, 2011-12, 2015, 2017.

Eight

Notre Dame — 1943, 1946-47, 1949, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988.

Seven

Oklahoma — 1950, 1955-56, 1974-75, 1985, 2000.

Five

Miami — 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001.

Southern Cal — 1962, 1967, 1972, 2003-04.

Ohio State — 1942, 1954, 1968, 2002, 2014.

Four

Minnesota — 1936, 1940-41, 1960.

Nebraska — 1970-71, 1994-95.

Three

Clemson — 1981, 2016, 2018.

Florida — 1996, 2006, 2008.

Florida State — 1993, 1999, 2013.

LSU — 1958, 2007, 2019.

Texas — 1963, 1969, 2005.

Two

Army — 1944-45.

Auburn — 1957, 2010.

Michigan — 1948, 1997.

Penn State — 1982, 1986.

Pittsburgh — 1937, 1976.

Tennessee — 1951, 1998.

