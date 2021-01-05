Heisman Regional Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy:
|NORTHEAST
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 293
2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 188
3. Mac Jones, Alabama, 184
4. Kyle Trask, Florida, 104
|MID-ATLANTIC
1. Smith, 284
2. Lawrence, 252
3. Jones, 172
4. Trask, 109
|SOUTH
1. Smith, 324
2. Lawrence, 232
3. Jones, 167
4. Trask, 155
|SOUTHWEST
1. Smith, 355
2. Lawrence, 181
3. Jones, 169
4. Trask, 143
|MIDWEST
1. Smith, 308
2. Lawrence, 199
3. Jones, 178
4. Trask, 104
|FAR WEST
1. Smith, 292
2. Lawrence, 200
3. Jones, 195
4. Trask, 122
