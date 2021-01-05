INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Heisman Regional Voting

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 8:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 293

2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 188

3. Mac Jones, Alabama, 184

4. Kyle Trask, Florida, 104

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Smith, 284

2. Lawrence, 252

3. Jones, 172

4. Trask, 109

SOUTH

1. Smith, 324

2. Lawrence, 232

3. Jones, 167

4. Trask, 155

SOUTHWEST

1. Smith, 355

2. Lawrence, 181

3. Jones, 169

4. Trask, 143

MIDWEST

1. Smith, 308

2. Lawrence, 199

3. Jones, 178

4. Trask, 104

FAR WEST

1. Smith, 292

2. Lawrence, 200

3. Jones, 195

4. Trask, 122

