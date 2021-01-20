CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Harbaugh adds Linguist, Helow to Michigan’s defensive staff

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 9:06 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Maurice Linguist and George Helow to be assistants on defense, the latest moves that have reshaped his coaching staff.

Harbaugh announced the additions Wednesday night, adding that defensive line coach Shaun Nua has agreed on a contract extension and confirming Brian Jean-Mary will return to coach linebackers.

Harbaugh hired Baltimore Ravens linebacker coach Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator on Sunday, replacing Don Brown, who is now defensive coordinator for the Arizona Wildcats. Macdonald worked for Harbaugh’s brother, John, with the Ravens.

Linguist was the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive backs coach last season after coaching defensive backs at Texas A&M, Minnesota and Mississippi State. Helow worked at Maryland last year as its special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach after he was on the defensive staff at Colorado State.

Last week, the Wolverines hired former running back Mike Hart to be their running back mentor. Hart was the running backs coach at Indiana for the past four seasons. Harbaugh did not retain cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, who identifies himself as a free agent DB coach on Twitter.

Harbaugh finalized a new, five-year contract earlier this month to avoid 2021 being the final season of his deal and has made many changes on his staff for his seventh season. The former Michigan quarterback has won nearly 70% of his games as coach at the school, but is winless against archrival Ohio State and as an underdog against any opponent.

The Wolverines were 2-4 last season, which ended with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

