Former Tennessee DB Lawrence commits to Oklahoma

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 12:21 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Tennessee defensive back Keshawn Lawrence has announced he will transfer to Oklahoma.

Lawrence made the announcement on Twitter.

Lawrence played in all 10 games as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor as a true freshman last season. The 247Sports composite ranked him the No. 6 safety nationally in the 2020 class and No. 1 player in Tennessee.

He’s the second former Tennessee player to recently commit to playing for the Sooners. Offensive lineman Wanya Morris announced his commitment to the Sooners earlier in the month. The former five-star recruit started 19 games in two years with the Volunteers.

Earlier this month, Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others after an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

