Eley, McGowan join Ga Tech football as graduate transfers

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 3:22 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Linebacker Ayinde Eley and wide receiver Kyric McGowan have enrolled at Georgia Tech as graduate transfers.

Eley came from Maryland and has two seasons of eligibility left. McGowan arrived from Northwestern and is eligible for one season, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins announced Wednesday. Each transferred after graduating from his previous school.

Eley and McGowan will participate in spring practice and will be eligible in 2021.

Eley (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) started in 11 of 26 games in his three seasons at Maryland. He started nine games as a sophomore in 2019 and had 79 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

McGowan (5-11, 205) had 34 receptions in eight games to rank second on the Northwestern team in 2020. For his career, he had 1,688 all-purpose yards, including 802 receiving, 531 on kickoff returns and 352 rushing. He signed with Northwestern from Dalton, Georgia.

