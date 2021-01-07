College Football Award Winners The Associated Press

Winners of the 2020 college football awards, presented Thursday: Walter Camp National Player of the Year — DeVonta Smith, Alabama Maxwell Award (best all-around player) — DeVonta Smith, Alabama Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award — Mac Jones, Alabama Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back) — Najee Harris, Alabama Fred Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver) — DeVonta Smith, Alabama Chuck Bednarik Trophy (best defensive player) — Zach Collins, Tulsa Outland Trophy (outstanding collegiate interior lineman) — Alex Leatherwood, Alabama Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) — Trevon Moehrig, TCU Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player) — Zach Collins, Tulsa Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker) — Jose Borregales, Miami John Mackey (best tight end) — Kyle Pitts, Florida Ray Guy Award (best punter) — Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech Sports Spirit Award — Darien Rencher, Clemson Coach of the Year Award — Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina NCFAA Contribution to College Football Award — Brady White, Memphis