College Football Award Winners

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 8:55 PM

Winners of the 2020 college football awards, presented Thursday:

Walter Camp National Player of the Year — DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Maxwell Award (best all-around player) — DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — Mac Jones, Alabama

Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back) — Najee Harris, Alabama

Fred Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver) — DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Chuck Bednarik Trophy (best defensive player) — Zach Collins, Tulsa

Outland Trophy (outstanding collegiate interior lineman) — Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) — Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player) — Zach Collins, Tulsa

Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker) — Jose Borregales, Miami

John Mackey (best tight end) — Kyle Pitts, Florida

Ray Guy Award (best punter) — Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Sports Spirit Award — Darien Rencher, Clemson

Coach of the Year Award — Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

NCFAA Contribution to College Football Award — Brady White, Memphis

