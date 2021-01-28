CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Chicago Bears hire Chris Rumph as defensive line coach

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 4:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season.

Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State (2002), Memphis (2003-05), Clemson (2006-10), Alabama (2011-13), Texas (2014), Florida (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19).

Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 while Rumph was the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach.

Rumph made his NFL coaching debut with the Texans in 2020.

