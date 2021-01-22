CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Bennett named new DC…

Bennett named new DC at North Texas, his 10th school in role

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 1:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Phil Bennett was named Friday as the new defensive coordinator at North Texas, the 10th different school where he will coach in that role.

Bennett had been out of college coaching since being Arizona State’s defensive coordinator during the 2017 season, which followed six seasons as Baylor’s DC. The 65-year-old Texas native was SMU’s head coach from 2002-07.

North Texas coach Seth Littrell described Bennett as a mentor to him whose “wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit our entire program.” Bennett was a defensive assistant at Oklahoma in 1998, during Littrell’s time as a running back for the Sooners.

Bennett replaces Clint Bowen, whose departure after one season was described as a mutual decision between he and Littrell.

The Mean Green were 4-6, finishing last in Conference USA allowing 522 total yards and nearly 43 points per game. They lost 56-28 to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Bennett previously had DC stints at Iowa State, Purdue, LSU, Texas A&M, TCU, Kansas State and Pittsburgh.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden to repeal Schedule F, overturn Trump workforce policies with new executive order

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up