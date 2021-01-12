Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (60)
|13-0
|1500
|1
|2. Ohio State
|7-1
|1432
|3
|3. Clemson
|10-2
|1349
|2
|4. Texas A&M
|9-1
|1317
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|10-2
|1247
|4
|6. Oklahoma
|9-2
|12
|7
|7. Georgia
|8-2
|1219
|9
|8. Cincinnati
|9-1
|1031
|6
|9. Iowa State
|9-3
|997
|12
|10. Northwestern
|7-2
|919
|13
|11. Brigham Young
|11-1
|796
|15
|12. Florida
|8-4
|766
|10
|13. Indiana
|6-2
|762
|8
|14. Coastal Carolina
|11-1
|649
|11
|15. Iowa
|6-2
|606
|16
|16. Louisiana-Lafayette
|10-1
|596
|17
|17. North Carolina
|8-4
|538
|14
|18. Liberty
|10-1
|476
|23
|19. Oklahoma State
|8-3
|456
|21
|20. Texas
|7-3
|402
|24
|21. Southern California
|5-1
|400
|19
|22. Miami
|8-3
|275
|18
|23. Ball State
|7-1
|157
|NR
|24. San Jose State
|7-1
|100
|20
|25. Buffalo
|6-1
|51
|NR
Dropped out: No. 22 North Carolina State (8-4); No. 25 Tulsa (6-3).
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (4-3) 38; Oregon (4-3) 36; North Carolina State (8-4) 35; Army (9-3) 34; Tulsa (6-3) 30; Appalachian State (9-3) 30; Nevada (7-2) 17; Auburn (6-5) 17; Memphis (8-3) 14; Utah (3-2) 11; Mississippi (5-5) 10; West Virginia (6-4) 7; SMU (7-3) 7; Missouri (5-5) 6; Colorado (4-2) 6; Boise State (5-2) 6; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 4; Washington (3-1) 2; Marshall (7-3) 2; Kentucky (5-6) 1.
