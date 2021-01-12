INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 2:57 PM

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 13-0 1500 1
2. Ohio State 7-1 1432 3
3. Clemson 10-2 1349 2
4. Texas A&M 9-1 1317 5
5. Notre Dame 10-2 1247 4
6. Oklahoma 9-2 12 7
7. Georgia 8-2 1219 9
8. Cincinnati 9-1 1031 6
9. Iowa State 9-3 997 12
10. Northwestern 7-2 919 13
11. Brigham Young 11-1 796 15
12. Florida 8-4 766 10
13. Indiana 6-2 762 8
14. Coastal Carolina 11-1 649 11
15. Iowa 6-2 606 16
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 596 17
17. North Carolina 8-4 538 14
18. Liberty 10-1 476 23
19. Oklahoma State 8-3 456 21
20. Texas 7-3 402 24
21. Southern California 5-1 400 19
22. Miami 8-3 275 18
23. Ball State 7-1 157 NR
24. San Jose State 7-1 100 20
25. Buffalo 6-1 51 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 North Carolina State (8-4); No. 25 Tulsa (6-3).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (4-3) 38; Oregon (4-3) 36; North Carolina State (8-4) 35; Army (9-3) 34; Tulsa (6-3) 30; Appalachian State (9-3) 30; Nevada (7-2) 17; Auburn (6-5) 17; Memphis (8-3) 14; Utah (3-2) 11; Mississippi (5-5) 10; West Virginia (6-4) 7; SMU (7-3) 7; Missouri (5-5) 6; Colorado (4-2) 6; Boise State (5-2) 6; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 4; Washington (3-1) 2; Marshall (7-3) 2; Kentucky (5-6) 1.

