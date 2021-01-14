CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Alcorn State, Southern picked to win SWAC divisions

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 2:18 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alcorn State and Southern are the favorites to repeat as division champions in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in a season that was moved to spring because of the pandemic.

The league announced its preseason picks during the virtual media day on Thursday.

Alcorn State is the favorite to win its seventh consecutive East Division title. The Braves won their fourth SWAC title in six seasons with a 39-24 win over Southern in 2019.

Alabama A&M was picked to finish second in the division followed by Alabama State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State.

Southern is seeking to win its third consecutive West Division title and capture its first SWAC title since 2013.

Grambling State, which claimed league titles in 2016 and 2017 was tabbed to finish second followed by Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Texas Southern.

The season kicks off in February, with each team facing a six-game league schedule. They’ll face four division opponents and two teams from the other division.

The SWAC title game is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.

___

