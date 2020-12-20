Wisconsin set to face Wake Forest in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest (4-4, ACC) vs. Wisconsin (3-3, Big Ten), Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET LOCATION: Charlotte, N.C. TOP PLAYERS Wake…

Wake Forest (4-4, ACC) vs. Wisconsin (3-3, Big Ten), Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Charlotte, N.C.

TOP PLAYERS

Wake Forest: QB Sam Hartman, 10 TD passes and one INT in 236 attempts

Wisconsin: TE Jake Ferguson, 29 catches for 284 yards and 4 TDs

NOTABLE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have been buoyed by a plus-13 turnover margin, and they have returned three interceptions for touchdowns. Wake Forest has scored 40 points in four of its eight games, but the Demon Deacons lost two of those — 45-42 to N.C. State and 59-53 to North Carolina.

Wisconsin: The Badgers are set to extend their Big Ten-leading streak to 19 consecutive seasons playing in a bowl. Only Georgia (24) and Oklahoma (22) are currently on longer runs. Wisconsin had two of its first three games canceled.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between these two teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Wake Forest: Third appearance in this bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall. Wake Forest owns a 9-5 bowl record and lost 27-21 to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019.

Wisconsin: First appearance in this bowl, 32nd bowl appearance overall. Wisconsin owns a 16-15 bowl record and lost 28-27 to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.

