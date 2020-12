SEATTLE (AP) — Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game due to COVID-19 issues, and Oregon will now play No.…

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game due to COVID-19 issues, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC instead.

