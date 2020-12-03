CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
UCF QB Milton decides to enter the transfer portal

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 12:04 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton has decided to enter the transfer portal and attempt a comeback elsewhere from a serious right leg injury two years ago, the school said Thursday.

Milton’s injury caused nerve damage and required reconstructive knee surgery. He was hurt against South Florida in November 2018 and hasn’t played since.

With sophomore Dillon Gabriel playing well for the Knights (5-3), Milton decided he needed to transfer to have a chance to start again.

Milton threw for 8,683 yards and 72 scores in three years with the Knights, and led them to a 13-0 record in 2017.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

