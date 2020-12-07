CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
UCF going to Boca Raton Bowl, likely against ACC opponent

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:00 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — UCF is going to the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22 and game organizers say they expect the Knights will be paired against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

The Knights (6-3) accepted their invitation to the game on Monday. It’s the fifth consecutive season with a bowl berth for UCF, which was ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season before falling out of the poll.

UCF is No. 2 in the nation in yards per game, at 585.6. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the nation with 3,353 passing yards and is second nationally with 30 touchdown passes.

It will be the first Boca Bowl appearance for the Knights.

