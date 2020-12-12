Toledo rallies past Central Michigan 24-23 with late TD

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Carter Bradley fired the winning touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton on third and 22 with 93…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Carter Bradley fired the winning touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton on third and 22 with 93 seconds, then Toledo forced a fumble to regain possession and the Rockets rallied past Central Michigan 24-23 on Saturday.

Bradley was 18-for-33 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He was also intercepted three times. Bryant Koback rushed for 123 yards and cracked Toledo’s top 10 in career rushing yards, finishing with 2,569 and passing Steve Morgan (1981-84).

Newton, Koback and Isaiah Winstead each caught a touchdown pass.

Toledo (4-2, 4-2 Mid-American) led 17-10 at halftime only to see Central Michigan roar past for a 23-17 lead in the third quarter. The Chippewas scored on their first three drives after halftime, Marshall Meeder kicked field goals of 53, a career long, and 47 yards. Lew Nichols III added a 68-yard touchdown run, finishing with 101 yards rushing.

The comeback win lifted Toledo into a tie for second in the MAC West with Western Michigan. Central Michigan (3-3. 3-3) finished in third.

