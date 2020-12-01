CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Tennessee dismisses LB Kivon Bennett hours after arrest

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 7:49 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee dismissed outside linebacker Kivon Bennett from the football team on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested during a traffic stop.

“There is a standard our student-athletes are expected to uphold at Tennessee, and today’s incident fell well short of that standard,” coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement.

Bennett was stopped Tuesday around 11:21 a.m. by campus police, who clocked him driving 59 mph in a 45-mph zone. The police report said an officer asked Bennett if he had marijuana in the vehicle and that Bennett said he did.

Police reported finding more than 44 grams of marijuana, a scale, 58 plastic baggies and a loaded 9mm handgun, according to the police report. Having more than half an ounce of marijuana is a felony in Tennessee.

Bennett is the son of Cornelius Bennett, who was the No. 2 pick of the 1987 NFL Draft and a five-time Pro Bowler.

The younger Bennett was charged with felony marijuana possession and possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a felony, as well as two misdemeanors: unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Attorney Greg Isaacs’ law firm is representing Bennett and he told the Knoxville News Sentinel the firm was investigating the stop and Bennett’s subsequent arrest.

Bennett is tied for the team lead with 4 1/2 sacks and had started four of seven games this season.

