CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Football » Stanford WR Simi Fehoko…

Stanford WR Simi Fehoko declares for draft

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Fehoko finished his Stanford career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 games. He was named a first-team All-Pac-12 player this season by The Associated Press after catching 37 passes for 584 yards and three TDs in six games.

Fehoko caught a school-record 16 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his final game when the Cardinal beat UCLA in double overtime at the Rose Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Protesters swarm to Capitol, halt session on Biden victory

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up