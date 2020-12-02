CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Southern Miss hires Will…

Southern Miss hires Will Hall as its new football coach

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Miss has hired Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as its new head football coach.

Athletic director Jeremy McClain announced the hiring on Wednesday, replacing Jay Hopson, who resigned after the Golden Eagles lost the opener to South Alabama.

Hall spent the past two seasons at Tulane after stints as an assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette and Memphis, among others.

He’s a former head coach at West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16). Hall led the two Gulf South Conference programs to combined records of 56-21, winning three league titles and two coach of the year honors.

He took four teams to the Division II playoffs and led West Georgia to the semifinals in both 2014 and 2015.

The former North Alabama quarterback won the 2003 Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II’s top player.

Hall will be formally introduced at a news conference on Monday at Reed Green Coliseum.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Senators raise concerns with VA transition activities, personnel moves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up