South Alabama fires football coach Steve Campbell

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 3:18 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Alabama has fired football coach Steve Campbell a day after a shutout loss to rival Troy.

Jaguars athletic director Joel Erdmann announced the decision on Sunday.

“I met with Coach Campbell this morning and informed him that we will be making a change in the leadership of the program,” Erdmann said.

Campbell went 9-26 in three seasons at South Alabama. The Jaguars ended the season with a 4-7 record, capped by Saturday’s 29-0 home loss to Troy. They finished 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference games.

The school said it would begin a national search for a replacement immediately.

