CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Football » Out of NY6, No.…

Out of NY6, No. 7 Indiana faces Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 7 Indiana (6-1, Big Ten) vs. Mississippi (4-5), Jan. 2, 12:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Indiana: WR Ty Fryfogle, 34 catches for 687 yards and seven TDs

Mississippi: QB Matt Corral, 2,995 yards passing and 469 rushing

NOTABLE

Indiana: The Hoosiers were left out of the New Year’s Six games, but they’ll have a chance to face a Southeastern Conference team in a Florida bowl. Indiana lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a late-season injury, but Jack Tuttle led the Hoosiers to a win over Wisconsin. Indiana’s lone loss was by seven at playoff-bound Ohio State.

Mississippi: The Rebels are without WR Elijah Moore, who decided to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. It hasn’t been a great season for Ole Miss under new coach Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels did put up 48 points against Alabama in an October loss.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Indiana: First appearance in the Outback Bowl, 13th bowl appearance overall. Indiana owns a 3-9 bowl record and lost 23-22 to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl Jan. 2, 2020.

Mississippi: First appearance in the Outback Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall. Mississippi owns a 23-13 bowl record and beat Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up