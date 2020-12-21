HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Oklahoma RB Pledger, QB Mordecai announce transfer plans

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 2:02 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger and quarterback Tanner Mordecai say they plan to transfer

Both made their announcements on social media. Mordecai said he already has entered he transfer portal. Pledger said he has decided to enter.

Pledger had an injury-plagued career with the Sooners. He ran for 451 yards and five touchdowns this season and caught nine passes for 77 yards this season. In his best stretch, he ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns against Texas, then ran for 122 yards and a score against TCU.

Pledger’s role diminished when Rhamondre Stevenson returned from suspension. Stevenson has gained 690 yards from scrimmage in five games since coming back. The Sooners also have talented freshmen running backs Seth McGowan and Marcus Major.

Pledger is just the latest Sooner running back to enter the portal. Trey Sermon entered the portal before this season and ended up at Ohio State, where he ran for a school record 331 yards in the Big Ten championship win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Mordecai completed 80% of his passes this season for 395 yards and two touchdowns as a backup. He briefly replaced Spencer Rattler against Texas this season and completed 5 of 7 passes for 52 yards. Rattler stepped back in and led the Sooners to victory in four overtimes.

Rattler emerged as one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks. The Sooners also signed Caleb Williams, the nation’s consensus No. 1 quarterback recruit, last week.

