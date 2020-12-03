No. 9 Miami visits Duke in late ACC schedule addition

No. 9 Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC, No. 10 CFP) at Duke (2-7, 1-7), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (ACC Network).…

No. 9 Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC, No. 10 CFP) at Duke (2-7, 1-7), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (ACC Network).

Line: Miami by 14 1/2.

Series record: Miami leads 13-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Miami is trying to remain in the hunt to reach the ACC championship game and can’t afford a loss with No. 2 Notre Dame still unbeaten and No. 4 Clemson having handed the Hurricanes their only loss. Duke is simply trying to win a second ACC game.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami RB Cam’Ron Harris vs. Duke’s run defense. Harris has run for a team-best 471 yards with six rushing scores. His rushing score against Virginia Tech on Nov. 14 was his first since September. Harris will lead the ground game against a defense that ranks 14th among 15 ACC teams against the run by allowing 200.1 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: QB D’Eriq King. The Houston transfer ranks third in the ACC in total offense (313.4 yards per game) while throwing 17 touchdowns. He could be in for a big game against a defense that has allowed 56 points in both of the past two losses.

Duke: RB Mataeo Durant. Durant had a short rushing touchdown and a 30-yard TD catch in the loss to Georgia Tech. Durant has run for a team-best 642 yards and has been an effective tandem with Deon Jackson (634) this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

This game is a late addition to the schedule. Miami was scheduled to visit Wake Forest on Saturday but that game was called off due to coronavirus issues within the Demon Deacons’ program. … Duke was originally slated to host Florida State on Saturday. … The Blue Devils have lost 30 turnovers, the worst total in the Bowl Subdivision ranks and at least six more than any other team. That included having five more in last weekend’s loss at Georgia Tech. … This will be Miami’s first game since Nov. 14 due to coronavirus issues, which included coach Manny Diaz testing positive. … The Blue Devils have won the last two meetings. … Miami has won four straight since losing to Clemson on Oct. 10.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.