CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Football » No. 24 N.C. State…

No. 24 N.C. State faces Kentucky in Gator Bowl

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kentucky (4-6, SEC) vs. No. 24 N.C. State (8-3, ACC), Jan. 2, noon EST.

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Kentucky: P Max Duffy, preseason All-American, averaging 46 yards per attempt

N.C. State: LB Payton Wilson, 3 1/2 sacks, leads team in tackles

NOTABLE

Kentucky: Mark Stoops is set to become the first coach to lead the Wildcats to five consecutive bowl appearances. The Kentucky defense has allowed opponents only 30 scores in 40 red zone trips this season.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack enter the game on a four-game winning streak. This is the sixth bowl invitation in Dave Doeren’s eight seasons as N.C. State’s coach.

LAST TIME

Kentucky beat N.C. State 27-2 on Oct. 31, 1970.

BOWL HISTORY

Kentucky: Second appearance in this game, 20th bowl appearance overall. Kentucky owns a 10-9 bowl record and beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31, 2019.

N.C. State: Fifth appearance in this game, 33rd bowl appearance overall. N.C. State owns a 17-14-1 bowl record and lost to Texas A&M 52-13 in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31, 2018.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up