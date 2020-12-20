CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
No. 20 Texas meets ex-Big 12 foe Colorado in Alamo Bowl

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 8:15 PM

Colorado (4-1, Pac-12) vs. No. 20 Texas (6-3, Big 12), Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Colorado: RB Jarek Broussard, 813 yards rushing in five games

Texas: QB Sam Ehlinger, 25 TD passes, 5 INTs

NOTABLE

Colorado: The Buffaloes were unbeaten until a 38-21 loss to Utah on Dec. 11. They also lost linebacker Nate Landman to a season-ending ankle injury. The matchup with Texas renews an old rivalry, given Colorado’s previous membership in the Big 12.

Texas: The Longhorns will be without offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi and linebacker Joseph Ossai. Those two standouts have declared for the NFL draft. Texas has won four of five and is coming off a 69-31 win over Kansas State.

LAST TIME

Texas beat Colorado 38-14 on Oct. 10, 2009.

BOWL HISTORY

Colorado: Third appearance in the Alamo Bowl, 30th bowl appearance overall. Colorado owns a 12-17 bowl record and lost 38-8 to Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, 2016.

Texas: Fifth appearance in the Alamo Bowl, 57th bowl appearance overall. Texas owns a 30-24-3 bowl record and beat Utah 38-10 in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31, 2019.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

