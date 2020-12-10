No. 12 Georgia visits hot Missouri in makeup of postponement

No. 12 Georgia (6-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Missouri (5-3, 5-3, No. 25), Saturday at noon EST (SEC…

No. 12 Georgia (6-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Missouri (5-3, 5-3, No. 25), Saturday at noon EST (SEC Network).

Series record: Georgia leads 8-1.

Line: Georgia by 13.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia is technically still alive in the SEC East, though it needs to beat the Tigers and Vanderbilt and get some help. But both teams are trying to end the season on high notes and, if there are bowl games, improve their positioning for one of those prizes. The Tigers have won three straight and five of six.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia QB JT Daniels might not have faced Missouri had their game been played as scheduled. But when Daniels was finally cleared to play after having surgery to repair his torn ACL, the Southern California transfer has been excellent. He threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State before letting the ground game handle last week’s win over South Carolina.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: WR Kearis Jackson has become one of Daniels’ go-to guys during his sophomore season. He has 32 catches for 455 yards and three scores, setting career highs with nine catches for 147 yards in a win over Auburn and scoring the winning TD against Mississippi State.

Missouri: RB Larry Rountree III ran 27 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 835 yards and 11 scores this season. The four-year contributor continues to climb up the school record charts, too — he has 3,583 yards and 37 touchdowns for his career.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia has won six straight in the series. The Tigers’ only win in eight tries against the Bulldogs came on Oct. 12, 2013, in Athens. … The Bulldogs blanked the Tigers 27-0 last season. … Daniels has thrown for 540 yards and six touchdowns with one interception in his first two starts since taking over the No. 1 job. … Georgia had 332 yards rushing and four TDs last week against South Carolina. … Georgia has been without SS Richard LeCounte, NT Jordan Davis and DT Julian Rochester the last three games yet rank second in the SEC allowing 20.6 points per game. The Bulldogs are also second in the league with 23 sacks. … Tigers QB Connor Bazelak was 32 of 49 for 380 yards in last week’s 50-48 win over Arkansas. … Missouri freshman K Harrison Mevis was 5 of 5 on field goals against the Razorbacks, including a 51-yarder and the game winner.

