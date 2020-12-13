HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Memphis to face Florida Atlantic in Montgomery Bowl

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 8:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Memphis and Florida Atlantic accepted bids Sunday to play in the Montgomery Bowl.

Being played as a substitute for the canceled Fenway Bowl, the game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the Cramton Bowl.

Memphis (7-3, 5-3 American Athletic) is making its record seventh consecutive bowl appearance.

Florida Atlantic (5-3, 4-2 Conference USA) beat the Tigers in the their lone matchup, 44-27 in the 2007 New Orleans Bowl.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

