Inaugural LA Bowl postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 1:11 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The LA Bowl will not play its inaugural game until 2021 after organizers announced Monday that this year’s game was being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheduled Dec. 30 matchup at SoFi Stadium was supposed to pair the Mountain West champion with a team from the Pac-12.

The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game to be postponed this year. That leaves 33 bowl games currently scheduled plus the College Football Playoff championship game.

The postponement leaves the Mountain West with two bowl ties — the Famous Idaho Potato and Arizona bowls. The Pac-12 is down to a New Year’s Six game along with the Alamo, Independence and Armed Forces bowls.

