Huskers LB Collin Miller retires from football after injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller has announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month.

Miller said Tuesday a neurologist who works with the Cornhuskers recommended he give up the game as a precaution.

The senior from Fishers, Indiana, appeared in 40 games, starting his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season.

Miller suffered a spinal concussion, which is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness, in the Nov. 21 game against Illinois. The condition typically resolves in one to three days with no lasting effects, according to the Neural Regeneration Research journal.

He was hurt while making a tackle, was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized overnight. He attended practice two days later to watch and visit with teammates.

“I talked to one neurologist doctor who is with the staff and he kind of gave me the options and put everything out on the line that he thinks it’s probably not the best situation to come back and play football,” Miller said. “We have great staff on this team that wants the best for me and my family and future.”

