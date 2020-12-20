CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Football » Former SWC rivals TCU,…

Former SWC rivals TCU, Arkansas to meet in Texas Bowl

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas (3-7 SEC) vs. TCU (6-4, 5-4 Big 12), Dec. 31, 8 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Arkansas: Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks has thrown for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

TCU: Sophomore quarterback Max Duggan threw for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are on a four-game losing streak, including a 52-3 rout at the hands of No. 1 Alabama in their last game. They won only three games.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are on a three-game winning streak. They won five of their final six games after losing three of their first four.

LAST TIME

TCU beat Arkansas 28-7 in 2017. The Razorbacks are 44-24-2 all-time against their former Southwest Conference rivals.

BOWL HISTORY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are in a bowl for the first time since 2016 and in the Texas Bowl for the second time. They are 15-24-3 overall in the postseason.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are in the Texas Bowl for the second time and are in a bowl for the 20th time in 23 seasons. They are 17-16-1 overall in bowl games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up