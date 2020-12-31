CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Florida QB Trask officially turns pro after record season

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 9:26 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made his future plans official Thursday, formally announcing he’s declining an opportunity to return to school and entering the NFL draft.

No one thought Trask would stick around following a record-breaking season that included being named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Even coach Dan Mullen made it clear he was moving forward with Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson at the position.

Nonetheless, Trask made his announcement in a 2 minute, 19 second video released on social media.

“This decision, I talked a lot with my coaches about it, I talked with my family, my friends and just my support group,” Trask said. “I feel it’s best to chase my dreams of playing in the NFL. I’ve had dreams of playing in the NFL ever since I was a kid. Just to have this opportunity to play at the next level, it’s crazy and I’m just going to try and go and make the most of it.”

Trask completed 68.9% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns this season. He led the nation in passing yards and TD passes. He also ran for three scores. He broke the previous school record (39) for TD passes (39) set by 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel.

Defensive tackle Kyree Campbell also announced plans to turn pro. Campbell was one of three defensive starters to opt out of the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

Trask and Campbell are both seniors who could have played one more year under a special NCAA rule put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fellow defensive tackle Zachary Carter, meanwhile, announced plans to return to school for his senior season. Carter led the Gators with five sacks in 2020.

