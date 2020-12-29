CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
ESPN’s Herbstreit to call CFP from home after catching virus

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 10:36 PM

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to call the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home.

Herbstreit posted Tuesday night on Twitter that he was feeling good and his family was OK.

He said he will still be part of “College GameDay” on the morning of Jan. 1 and on the call of the Sugar Bowl with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler in New Orleans that night.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

