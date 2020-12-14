HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
Home » College Football » Deion's son DB Shilo…

Deion’s son DB Shilo Sanders to leave South Carolina

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is leaving South Carolina.

The younger Sanders, a 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back from Cedar Hill, Texas, who played in nine games this season, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, team spokesman Steve Fink said in a text Monday.

Sanders was tied for seventh on the Gamecocks with 32 tackles.

He becomes the latest defender to leave South Carolina since the firing of coach Will Muschamp last month. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu both opted out of the season following Muschamp’s dismissal.

Leading tackler in linebacker Ernest Jones decided to give up his final season in college to prepare for the NFL draft after the Gamecocks finished their 2-8 season.

South Carolina hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer earlier this month to replace Muschamp.

Deion Sanders was hired as the Jackson State head football coach in September.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up